Global Covid-19 cases nearly 6 million, death toll crosses 365,000 – Panorama

The whole variety of international coronavirus cases was nearing the 6 million mark, whereas the deaths have surged to greater than 365,000, based on the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the general variety of cases stood at 5,923,432, whereas the death toll elevated to 365,011, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its newest replace.

Currently, the US has 1,745,930 confirmed cases and 102,808 deaths, each tallies account for the best on this planet, based on the CSSE.

Meanwhile by way of cases, Brazil comes within the second place with 465,166 infections.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues within the second place after the US with 38,243 COVID-19 deaths, which additionally accounts for the best fatalities in Europe.