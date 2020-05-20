Global coronavirus tally tops 5 million – Armenian News

Five million individuals have been reported to have been contaminated by the novel coronavirus globally and over 325,000 have died, based on the most recent tally.

Infections have been reported in additional than 210 nations and territories for the reason that first instances have been recognized in China in December 2019.

The US tops the worldwide rankings each for the best loss of life toll and the best variety of infections, with greater than 1.5 million instances, Khaleejtimes.com reviews, citing the up to date statistics.

The nation is constant to publish excessive each day case counts, although the numbers have remained comparatively regular for over a month. The US recorded one other 1,536 coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker mentioned on Wednesday.