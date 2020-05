The world fee of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) circumstances has hit the boundary of 6 million, based on the statistics compiled by Worldometers.

The out there knowledge reveal over 367,000 deaths and above 2,6000 recoveries as of Saturday afternoon.

The United States tops the worldwide rating with near 1.8 million circumstances. The different international locations coming subsequent on the checklist are Brazil, Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom.