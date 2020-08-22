Global coronavirus deaths approach 800,000 By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in El Salvador



2/2

By Lisa Shumaker

(Reuters) – The global death toll from the coronavirus approached 800,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil and India leading the increase in deaths.

Nearly 5,900 individuals are passing away every 24 hr from COVID-19 usually, according to Reuters estimations based upon information from the previous 2 weeks that ended on Friday.

That corresponds to 246 individuals per hour, or someone every 15 seconds.

The rate of deaths is holding constant with it taking 17 days to go from 700,000 to 800,000 deaths– the very same time it required to go from 600,000 to 700,000.

The U.S. death toll exceeded 170,000 on Sunday, the greatest worldwide. While the variety of brand-new cases is below a peak in July, the nation is still seeing over 360,000 brand-new cases a week.

Many public schools and universities resumed class to trainees regardless of favorable test rates of almost 20% in some parts of the nation. Less than a week after inviting trainees, some schools are changing to online-only knowing due to a spike in infections.

In India, the world’s second-most populated nation, COVID-19 deaths topped 50,000 on Monday, 5 …