Global coronavirus death toll passes 400,000

The world wide death toll for coronavirus has topped 400,000, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, more than one quarter of fatalities had happened in the US, where around 109,800 individuals who tested positive for have died.

Meanwhile, great britain had the second-highest death toll on the planet at 40,548, based on the university’s figures.





Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

The number of people who’ve been infected with Covid-19 on the planet stood at around 6.9 million on Sunday morning, as the number of deaths was 400,121.

More follows…