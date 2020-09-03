Global coronavirus cases top 26 million – Panorama

The variety of validated unique coronavirus cases around the globe surpassed 26 million on Thursday, TASS reported, mentioning the United States- based Johns Hopkins University, which depends on information offered by global companies, federal and regional authorities.

According to the university, an overall of 26,031,410 cases have actually been taped up until now, 863,028 individuals have actually passed away, while 17,291,874 clients have actually recuperated. The biggest variety of validated cases (6,113,359) has actually been taped in the United States, followed by Brazil (3,997,865) and India (3,769,523).