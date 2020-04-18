Global coronavirus cases top 2.2 million – Panorama

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have exceeded 2.2 million globally, with the dying toll surpassing 153,000, based on Johns Hopkins University.

Europe accounts for almost all of confirmed cases and fatalities – 1,050,871 and 93,480, respectively. In the previous 24 hours, the variety of cases there grew by 37,778 and the variety of deaths – by 4,163.

The greatest variety of coronavirus cases had been reported from the United States (632,781), Spain (182,816), Italy (168,941), Germany (133,830), France (107,778), the United Kingdom (103,093), China (84,149), Iran (77,995), Turkey (74,193), and Belgium (34,809).