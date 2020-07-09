Global coronavirus cases surpass 12 million – Panorama

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 548,000 people worldwide, ABC News reports. Over 12 million people across the globe have already been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease due to the new respiratory virus, in accordance with data published by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are thought to be much higher because of testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks. Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States is just about the worst-affected country, with more than 3 million diagnosed cases and at the least 132,256 deaths.
