Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 8.4 million globally, with over 453,000 fatalities and much more than 4.1 million recoveries, based on the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States continues to keep the worst-hit with 2,191,052 cases and 118,434 deaths, in accordance with The Indian Express.

The country is followed by Brazil (978,142 cases, 47,748 deaths), Russia (560,321 cases, 7,650 deaths), and India (3,80,532 cases and 12,573 deaths).