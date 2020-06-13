Global coronavirus cases exceed 7.6 million – Panorama

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 7.6 million globally, with over 425,000 fatalities and much more than 3.6 million recoveries, based on the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has recorded over two million confirmed cases by Friday, with a death toll of over 114,000. President Donald Trump is set to resume his campaign rallies next week and attendees are asked to promise they won’t sue the president or organizers if they catch coronavirus by attending.