Global Citizen streaming concert coming, with Dwayne Johnson as host

The show will celebrate innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and businesses working to develop and distribute Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, with the goal of highlighting the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on marginalized communities.

Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade are among the artists scheduled to execute throughout the two-hour virtual broadcast.

Also appearing will soon be Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Olivia Colman, Salma Hayek Pinault and much more.