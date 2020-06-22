Global Citizen Recruits Miley Cyrus, Dwayne Johnson and More for COVID-19 Concert

Click here to read the full article.

Global Citizen and the European Commission are airing a special titled Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert on Saturday centering around the impact COVID-19 is wearing marginalized communities. The world wide event will undoubtedly be available to all online.

A two-part production, Global Goal will feature a summit boasting discussions and interviews with experts and moderators — like Katie Couric, Mallika Kapur, Morgan Radford, Isha Sesay and Keir Simmons — about the progress being built to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. Guests may also include Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Miley Cyrus, Angelique Kidjo, Ken Jeong, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Melinda Gates, Dr. Vin Gupta, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Eddie Ndopu, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander.

A concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson follows, including performances by Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade. Other guests should include Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi and Salma Hayek Pinault.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling on world leaders to help bring an end to COVID-19 by urging them to commit the billions of dollars needed to deliver testing, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere,” Shakira said in a release. “We need health equity and global justice, and we know that only by uniting to fight for the world we want can we build back toward a healthier future for all.”

Musicians and entertainers from all corners of the business enterprise have been rallying to find a cure for COVID-19 in the months because the virus begun to spread around the globe. Madonna partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to donate $1 million to the foundation’s Therapeutics Accelerator program, and everyone from James Taylor to Beyoncé has opened their pockets to the cause.

