Global Citizen concert: Time, watch, stream and details on Dwayne Johnson hosted coronavirus benefit

Two months after Lady Gaga’s One World: Together From Home concert, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will host a brand new coronavirus relief event.

The concert, dubbed Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, will need place on 27 June, in partnership with the European Commission and Global Citizen – the same organisation that supported One World.

It will try to “highlight the disproportionate impact Covid-19 has on marginalised communities – including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty, and other communities facing discrimination,” while “ensuring that no one is left behind in the global fight to tackle Covid-19”, as explained by Global Citizen.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the entire story, not only the headlines

Viewers around the globe will be able to stay tuned, either on the web or on television.

Johnson told Global Citizen in a statement that he’s proud to simply take on hosting duties, adding: “The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to health care, and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us — so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone.”

Read more

Here is everything required to know in regards to the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future event:

Who will perform?

Musical guests so far include Shakira, Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Christine and the Queens, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of the musical Hamilton may also be on the agenda, along side Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.

Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, and Yemi Alade, are also announced.

The same goes for opera singer mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and conductor Gustavo Dudamel, plus the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA), and the For Love Choir.

Who else could i expect to see?

In addition to musical guests, several superstars are scheduled to make guest appearances.

Chris Rock, Kerry Washington, Hugh Jackman, Charlize Theron, Olivia Colman, Ken Jeong and David Beckham are on the programme.

Forest Whitaker, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, Naomi Campbell, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau round out the list.

Watch more

How can I watch?

The concert will undoubtedly be available to watch around the world by way of a variety of broadcasters on 27 June. Specific broadcast times vary per platform, but overall, the concert is taking place at 7pm BST/ 2pm ET.

In Europe, ARD, Canal+ Group, and RTVE will air the function. NBC and iHeartMedia can do so on the US side.

Other broadcasters have been listed as follows by Global Citizen: Bell Media, CBC, Citytv, and Global TV in Canada; Grupo Globo in Brazil; MultiChoice Group and SABC in Africa; Fuji TV and Star India in Asia; and Channel Nine in Australia.

The concert will also stream globally on the web on a few platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Tidal, Apple, Twitch, Yahoo!, Roku, Brut, and Insight TV.

A full list of broadcasters is available online.

Is this a fundraiser?

Much want it did through the One Love concert, Global Citizen is calling on members of the public to do this by “calling on world leaders, corporations, and philanthropists to step up their funding efforts”.

Is this the only event happening on that day?

No. The Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert will be preceded by a summit attended by political and corporate leaders as well as philanthropist. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and philanthropist Melinda Gates will be in attendance.

The summit will take place at 9am ET/2pm BST and will stream on Global Citizen’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook pages.