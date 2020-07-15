Glion Dolly Foldable Lightweight Adult Electric Scooter w/ Premium Li-Ion Battery



Our mission: end boring commutes with the Glion Dolly Electric Scooter: The Ultimate Commuter Scooter. That means no more traffic jams in your car and no more sweating through your suit on a bike. Instead, coast through the city on the most portable, reliable, energy-efficient last mile solution developed.

A stand-up electric scooter dramatically increases your mobility in crowded, urban environments. Actually enjoy gliding to work with the Glion Adult Li-Ion Battery Dolly-Fold Scooter. Scoot your commute with a patented design that’s energy-efficient and economical, while remaining lightweight and portable.

Reliable, Durable Construction: You need a well-made scooter that’ll stand the test of time. A Glion electric scooter is built to last. Its durable frame is crafted from 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum, and powder coated to resist corrosion.

Want to know the secret to your smooth ride? Try 8-inch tires with a honeycomb interior that the military developed. These are no maintenance tires: they never need air or go flat. Braking is smooth and secure, with an anti-lock electronic brake safely located inside the rear hub motor.

All of your hand controls are water resistant, convenient and easy to use. On the right, a twist-grip accelerator makes it go; on the left, a twist-grip brake makes it stop. An easy-to-read handlebar-mounted battery indicator keeps track of battery life. Anyone can quickly master the simple, elegant Glion Dolly Electric Scooter.

To announce your presence while passing, the scooter comes with a pedestrian bell. The canvas scooter cover is sold separately.

Energy-Efficient and Economical: Keep your wallet — and the planet — happy and healthy. Travel 500 miles on just 1 dollar of electricity. This economical, energy-efficient way to travel is made possible by a 36 V, 7.8 Ah rechargeable lithium-ion battery. On a full charge, you can expect a range of up to 15 miles — perfect for your city commute.

A potent 250-watt brushless hub motor located in the rear wheel gives this compact scooter remarkable power. Without chains or gears, it quietly delivers enough boost to move the average adult at a top speed of 15 miles per hour — faster than a runner at a full sprint (a 4-minute mile).

Lightweight and Portable: Weighing just 28 pounds, the Glion Dolly Electric Scooter is lightweight for easy portability. And with its patented vertical self-standing feature, retractable dolly handle and roller wheels, you can walk with it like a rolling carry-on suitcase.

Quickly fold the scooter and dolly it through public transit or into your office with a 1-second, foot-activated folding mechanism. Take your scooter anywhere without being noticed. Use the vertical self-standing feature to keep the scooter neatly by your side in public transit, or out of your way in your office or home. With a simple, sleek design, the Glion Dolly Electric Scooter is truly a portable transportation device.

• A portable, personal electric vehicle.

• Patented dolly and vertical self-standing feature with 1-second foot-actuated folding.

• Safe, durable and reliable design.

• Front fork suspension for a smooth and comfortable ride.

• Clean, quiet, lithium-ion battery-powered hub motor.

• Electronic anti-lock brakes and rear fender foot activated press brake.

• Front headlamp and rear taillight.

• Can travel 500 miles on one dollar of electricity.

• Range of 15 miles on a full charge.

• No chains, no gears, no grease.

• Lightweight and practical for easy portability.

• Top speed of 15 miles per hour (faster than a runner at full sprint).

• When folded, you can walk with it like a roller bag suitcase.

• Ideal for last-mile commuting with public transportation or distant parking.

• Easy and fun to ride, park, carry and store.

• Maximum rider weight: 255 lbs/115 kg

• Weight (with battery): 28 lbs/12 kg

• Top speed: 15 mph/25Kmh

• Estimated Range per charge: 15 miles/25 km*

• Motor: 250W (Peak 600 w) brushless, gearless electric hub motor

• Battery: LG Lithium Ion 36 V, 7.8 Ah

• Battery charge time: 2 hours 75%, 3.5 hours 100%

• Charger input voltage: 100-240 v

• Battery cycle life: 1000+ cycles (3-5 years)

• Frame: 6061-T6 aircraft grade aluminum alloy (powder-coated)

• Tires: 8-inch honeycomb never-flat tires

• Ultra-portable: patented vertical self-standing dolly feature

• Folding: 1-second foot actuated folding/unfolding

• Size folded: 37 x 12 x 8 inches/95 x 30 x 20 cm

• Size unfolded: 38 x 45 x 16 inches/97 x 12 x 41 cm

• Charger and pedestrian bell included

• Scooter cover sold separately

*Test conditions for estimated range per charge: 160 lb rider, 75 degrees temperature, no wind, no hills, hard paved road surface, steady 9 mph speed.

End Boring Commutes



Probity Cell LLC, doing business as Glion Electric Scooter, was founded in August 2012 by Jeff, Wei and Robert. Our mission is to end boring commutes by creating personal portable lithium ion battery powered mobility devices that are fun, practical and affordable. Our design objective for the Glion Dolly Electric Scooter was to create the perfect last mile solution for public transit commuting. We believe we have done so by combining the energy dense lithium-ion battery with a stand up scooter platform and our patented dolly and vertical self-standing feature. The patented dolly and vertical self-standing feature makes the Glion Dolly Electric Scooter a practical portable last mile commuting tool for public transportation. Though our Dolly Electric Scooter only weighs 28 lbs, the ability to dolly it like a roller bag suitcase and have it vertically self-stand by your side or out of the way are valuable features that we believe makes our scooter the ultimate commuter scooter. Also, the never flat tires means the Glion Dolly Electric Scooter is ready whenever you are. Front and rear lights, an electric hand brake and mechanical foot brake add safety. Front suspension smooths your ride. As a light electric vehicle, it’s a great way to green up your commute. Since it can travel 500 miles on one dollar of electricity, it can also save you time and money. A 20-minute walk becomes a 4-minute glide. The Glion Dolly makes bad parking good.

We are a small business owned by three partners/friends. We began on Kickstarter with several successful crowdfunding campaigns. These campaigns helped fund our product development efforts and confirmed we were on the right track. Later Amazon took us under their wings with the small business entrepreneur Launchpad program. We enjoy learning and getting better everyday. Thanks for your consideration.

The Ultimate Commuter Electric Scooter



The Glion Dolly Electric Scooter is a simple, affordable way to glide through the parts of your commute you used to hike, from the distant parking lot or mass transit station directly to your door. With a top speed of 15 mph and a range of 15 miles per charge, it’s a durable, practical tool to cut your commuting time and effort.

Fun and Practical



Why should kids have all the fun? When you ride the Glion Dolly Electric Scooter, it’s just like gliding down an endless gentle hill. Despite the exhilaration, it’s no toy — it’s made for full-sized adults and daily use. The Glion Dolly is an ideal transportation tool for public transit commuters, students, urban residents and for gliding from outlying parking lots. Perfect for running errands, sightseeing and just getting around your neighborhood, this compact, powerful scooter gets you where you need to go.

Always Ready



When you arrive, simply fold your Glion Dolly Electric Scooter in seconds, roll it behind you like a carry-on suitcase, and then store it standing up in a closet or behind a door. Fully charged in 3.5 hours, it’s always ready to unfold and go for a spin. With its no maintenance-never flat tires, constant upkeep and hassles are a thing of the past. You can just enjoy the ride.

Durable Construction

Built to Last

Energy-Efficient

1 Dollar = 500 miles

Light and Portable

Only 28 pounds

Premium 36v, 7.8ah lithium ion battery with 15-mile range and 3.25 hrs. charge time