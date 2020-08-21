Gleyber Torres To Undergo MRI On Hamstring

3:43 pm: Torres will likely choose an MRI, though supervisor Aaron Boone does not think the injury is severe, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News relays (Twitter links).

2:30 pm: The Yankees revealed that shortstop Gleyber Torres left their video game versus the Rays on Thursday with a tight left hamstring. He’s being examined.

It’s prematurely to state how extreme this injury is, though hamstring iissues frequently cause relatively long lacks. That would be a particularly unpleasant advancement for a Yankees group whose offense is currently shorthanded. Torres’ double-play partner, 2nd baseman D.J. LeMahieu, has actually been out considering that last weekend with a thumb injury, and he will not return for a minimum of a couple more weeks. Slugging outfielders Aaron Judge (calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) have actually likewise remained for approximately half of August, though the previous might return in the coming days.

Torres hasn’t left to the respected starts that LeMahieu, Judge and Stanton have, as he has actually batted simply.231/.341/.295 with one crowning achievement in 91 plate looks. That’s extremely frustrating from somebody who masheed 38 homers throughout an All-Star 2019. Nevertheless, there’s no discussing that the 23-year-old is an important part of their lineup and somebody even more certified than the remainder of the shortstops the Yankees …