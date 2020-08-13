Glenn Robinson III on life inside the NBA ‘bubble’ and fighting for social justice

For Glenn Robinson III of the Philadelphia 76ers, what makes it harder is living without his two-year-old daughter, Ariana, who is at home and thinks bubbles are just something to chase, not a quarantined zone.

Having players reside at Disney World for the next few months is the NBA’s solution to resuming and finishing up a season amidst a global pandemic in a country which has struggled in the fight against Covid-19.

“When they’re young, they don’t really understand why we’re traveling or why dad is gone for periods of time. They just want to see you and they want to talk to you,” Robinson III told CNN’s Amanda Davies.

“It was a very tough decision for me, leaving her, knowing that I would be gone for three or four months. So that definitely weighed on me heavy but, at the end of the day, she’s the reason why I do everything.”

Robinson III uses his platform to raise awareness through his aptly named ARI Foundation. The son of a former No.1 overall NBA draft pick by the same name, Robinson III started his foundation to empower other fathers to create a lasting legacy for their children. “I wanted to create something. I’m a natural giver. I know that my purpose is to help the masses and that’s why I’m a professional athlete and basketball player,” said Robinson III. “It’s to help others in a way…

