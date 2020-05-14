Glenn Murray says Premier League restart should be delayed until country better equipped | Football News



















0:50



Brighton striker Glenn Murray instructed The Football Show he would favour an extended delay earlier than the restart of the Premier League

Brighton striker Glenn Murray instructed The Football Show he would favour an extended delay earlier than the restart of the Premier League

Glenn Murray instructed The Football Show he needs to see the Premier League season end – however should wait until the country is in a better place to safeguard gamers and their households first.

With plans now drawn as much as facilitate a return to coaching for Premier League golf equipment from May 18, Murray instructed Thursday’s present he felt gamers have been “pretty happy” with a socially distanced comeback, however have been extra reluctant concerning the concept of contact coaching additional down the road.

No date has been given but for a possible resumption of first-team fixtures however sporting matches may be permitted from June 1 underneath new authorities restrictions. However, Murray mentioned considerations concerning the impression the coronavirus meant it could be better to attend to conclude the season – with an un-named Seagulls participant testing constructive for the virus final week, regardless of following lockdown tips.

He mentioned: “[The league] does must go on, but when we give ourselves a bit bit extra time, the country will be again up and operating once more, we’ll have discovered extra about this virus, we can’t essentially have a vaccine, however we’ll be better ready to cope with it if anybody does get it.

“I can’t understand after loosening the lockdown why we’re in such a rush to get it back when we could just wait a month and see if things go to plan. Why not see how the country copes with lessening the lockdown without starting unnecessary sports when people are dying all around us, and the death rate is still high.

2:19 Premier League gamers who don’t need to return to coaching but as a result of they assume it’s too quickly will converse to their captains earlier than deciding whether or not to return to work subsequent week, as Kaveh Solhekol studies Premier League gamers who don’t need to return to coaching but as a result of they assume it’s too quickly will converse to their captains earlier than deciding whether or not to return to work subsequent week, as Kaveh Solhekol studies

“It’s virtually unimaginable [to get everyone feeling the same]. Trying to get 25 lads all on board, that is not simply 25 lads with the identical mentality, we have got individuals from everywhere in the world in numerous conditions and it is troublesome to guide a gaggle and everybody to agree.

“I believe many of the gamers are fairly proud of section one, clearly there’s lots of people with totally different conditions on the market, individuals who reside with weak individuals, pregnant wives or girlfriends and it has been well-documented concerning the BAME neighborhood being at excessive danger. I believe it is a actually troublesome one to step into section two, and I believe there may be some reluctance in sure pockets of gamers.

“I think first and foremost, saying players are reluctant to return, I don’t want that to be perceived as a snowflake mentality, it’s more about being worried about the people that we’re going home to. Everyone’s in different situations and has different people at home, with illnesses, pregnancies or children.”

Will velocity of return compromise high quality?

Another symptom of the velocity of Project Restart for gamers will be a restrict on time spent at membership coaching grounds and involved with others, in an goal to maintain down the prospect of spreading coronavirus whereas the virus an infection price continues to be excessive throughout the country.

Murray mentioned he felt these restrictions would find yourself taking away from the standard of the Premier League, as would the crowded fixture listing mooted in an try to get this season completed as shortly as attainable.

He mentioned: “You’re solely allowed into the coaching floor 15 minutes earlier than coaching, and the queue for strappings and issues within the physio room is about 30 minutes lengthy.

“It’s 15 minutes after too, with no or restoration, physiotherapy is just important so no masseuses or cryotherapy chambers, it is clearly a worldwide model and everybody needs to look at it due to its stage and depth.

“But I just can’t understand how that’s going to be done with taking all those things away, and trying to fit in a large amount of games into such a short period of time.”

‘Relegation unfair if Champ would not end’

3:15 Murray tells the Football Show that relegation from the Premier League and promotion from the Championship should solely be determined if the season can be accomplished Murray tells the Football Show that relegation from the Premier League and promotion from the Championship should solely be determined if the season can be accomplished

Following on from feedback from Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber on Wednesday, Murray agreed it was unfair if Championship golf equipment have been promoted on the expense of the Premier League’s backside sides if their very own season was not performed to a conclusion.

He mentioned: “I simply assume we’re speaking about equity. We’re making an attempt our greatest to get the Premier League completed, no-one needs it voided and if we get it completed, like I’ve mentioned the underside three will be the worst three and should go down.

“But if the Championship aren’t finishing their season, why should they get promoted? If we get relegated and they get promoted without kicking a ball, I can’t see that that’s a fair way to finish.”