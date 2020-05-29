Glenn Murray: Brighton striker says return to contact training is biggest step to Premier League return | Football News





Glenn Murray says the problem of returning to contact training will probably be important

Brighton striker Glenn Murray believes the return to close-contact and aggressive training represents the “biggest step” to the Premier League’s proposed return subsequent month.

Club chief government Paul Barber insisted earlier in May that gamers have to really feel assured about their security they usually have to be snug talking out about any coronavirus fears.

Murray informed The Football Show a fortnight in the past that he needed to see the Premier League season end – however confused the nation ought to wait till it was in a greater place to safeguard gamers and their households.

The Premier League has confirmed the 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on June 17, and Murray says the resumption of contact training – ‘part two’ within the authorities’s steering for athletes and elite sportsmen – has had a significant impact in easing issues.

0:50 Murray beforehand informed The Football Show he would favour an extended delay earlier than the restart of the Premier League Murray beforehand informed The Football Show he would favour an extended delay earlier than the restart of the Premier League

He informed Sky Sports: “I used to be one of many gamers who had issues over going again into training and I used to be voicing the issues of different footballers in addition to my very own.

“But I really feel as if the Premier League have labored with each the gamers and the golf equipment to reply these issues. This is an enormous step now, and the biggest step within the course of going from a non-contact to contact type of training.

“If we can get through this little period with a low amount of positive tests, it’s a massive step towards playing football again.”

Murray revealed that training has now returned to regular, following a fortnight by which gamers had been adhering to staggered arrival occasions on the membership’s state-of-the-art training facility.

0:28 Brighton supervisor Graham Potter offers an replace on the third Brighton participant who examined optimistic for coronavirus Brighton supervisor Graham Potter offers an replace on the third Brighton participant who examined optimistic for coronavirus

“Now, it’s a chance to regain that normal structure that we had before all this came along,” he added.

“Training will now be because it was, however clearly with somewhat bit extra thought behind it by way of doing drills not fairly as carefully however having these 15 minutes the place we may be in shut proximity.

“We’ve had quite a lot of contact with the captains at other clubs and it’s all been very positive,” Murray continued.

“We’ve been given the chance to ask questions that either ourselves or our team-mates have felt the need to be answered and they’ve cleared all concerns to give us the confidence and that’s how we’ve got to the position today of being back into contact.”

‘Brighton can profit from no followers at floor’

Murray believes head coach Graham Potter will profit from the behind-closed-doors setting

Brighton have a job on their palms to keep within the high flight and with the workforce with out a win in 2020, lockdown could have offered them with an opportunity to discover some contemporary impetus.

Barring training floor and reserve-team matches, the 36-year-old has by no means beforehand performed a match in a behind-closed-doors setting – however Murray believes the excessive stakes will generate the identical depth on the pitch.

“We’ve simply acquired to maintain reminding ourselves that the eyes of the world will probably be watching, although nobody will probably be within the stadium.

“This is a chance to maintain Brighton within the Premier League and it has been somewhat little bit of a lay-off for us and an opportunity for us to regain our composure. We’re extra of a tactical workforce this 12 months, and I really feel having no followers could also be a profit for our coaches and workers getting directions onto the sector.

“It’s given players an extra period to get fit and possibly be ready so we’re looking forward to the last nine games and keep our place in the Premier League, fairly.”

Murray: Still a profit to taking part in at dwelling

Murray underlined his stance on fulfilling dwelling and away fixtures

Murray has been monitoring how the Bundesliga has made its return over the previous fortnight, and the outcomes from three rounds of fixtures counsel Premier League dwelling benefit might be worn out.

Home groups have gained solely 19 per cent of video games performed behind closed doorways in Germany – 5 of the 27 matches – however Brighton have beforehand expressed their opposition to taking part in the remaining fixtures at impartial venues.

The Seagulls are 15th within the Premier League, two factors above the relegation zone, with 9 video games left to play – together with dwelling fixtures in opposition to Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Murray stays adamant that dwelling and away video games ought to stay in place, including: “The stats within the Bundesliga counsel in any other case, however I do really feel there will probably be a profit from taking part in at dwelling.

“The only thing I’ve picked up from watching those games is the lack of pressure from the fans. I watched Paderborn against Dusseldorf as I had a couple of friends playing in it, and I noticed that Dusseldorf hit the post on two or three occasions and that pressure as the opposing team would usually start to build on you.

3:15 The Brighton striker has additionally claimed relegation from the Premier League and promotion from the Championship ought to solely be determined if the season may be accomplished The Brighton striker has additionally claimed relegation from the Premier League and promotion from the Championship ought to solely be determined if the season may be accomplished

“I felt, with the followers not being there, that stress wasn’t as important. It was simply one other second within the recreation and it handed fairly rapidly.

“I believe it is a smart resolution to herald 5 substitutions and we have been given extra time than I believe we first thought we had been going to get earlier than the restart of the season. We’ll have had virtually three weeks of contact training so we’ll have had fairly some time to prepare.

“There’s going to be injuries and niggles – that’s just how it is when you have a quick turnaround – but I think everyone’s pretty happy with the amount of time we’ve been given.”

Bennett ‘completely positive’ after optimistic check

Elliott Bennett feels match and wholesome regardless of testing optimistic for coronavirus

Elliott Bennett, who is a former team-mate of Murray from his time at Brighton, examined optimistic for coronavirus this week.

The striker contacted Bennett, who is asymptomatic and is feeling no in poor health results, and Murray offered an replace on the Blackburn midfielder.

“We acquired in contact final night time and he feels completely positive. He stated if it wasn’t for the assessments on the soccer membership, he would’ve by no means recognized he had coronavirus.

“So he sees it as a little bit of a positive, and he’s looking forward to getting back playing once his seven days of self-isolation are over.”