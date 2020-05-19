Glenn Greenwald rips ‘resistance journalism’ in Trump era that fueled ‘Russiagate’

However, what Greenwald discovered “particularly valuable” from Smith’s evaluation was his “perfect description of a media sickness borne of the Trump era that is rapidly corroding journalistic integrity and justifiably destroying trust in news outlets,” supposed “resistance journalism.”

Smith composed, “[Farrow’s] job, however, exposes the weak point of a kind of resistance journalism that has actually grown in the age of Donald Trump: That if press reporters swim competently in addition to the trends of social media sites and also generate destructive reporting regarding somebodies most done not like by the loudest voices, the old policies of justness and also receptivity can appear even more like obstacles than vital journalistic imperatives. That can be a harmful technique, specifically in a minute when the concept of fact and also a common collection of truths is under attack.”

He later on described, “We are living in an era of conspiracies and dangerous untruths — many pushed by President Trump, but others hyped by his enemies — that have lured ordinary Americans into passionately believing wild and unfounded theories and fiercely rejecting evidence to the contrary. The best reporting tries to capture the most attainable version of the truth, with clarity and humility about what we don’t know. Instead, Mr. Farrow told us what we wanted to believe about the way power works, and now, it seems, he and his publicity team are not even pretending to know if it’s true.”

Greenwald responded, “As long the targets of one’s conspiracy theories and attacks are regarded as villains by the guardians of mainstream liberal social media circles, journalists reap endless career rewards for publishing unvetted and unproven — even false — attacks on such people, while never suffering any negative consequences when their stories are exposed as shabby frauds.”

The modern reporter after that noted the “salacious and fact-free conspiracy theories” that pestered Trump and also his affiliates in the initial 3 years of his presidency, consisting of claims of collusion in between the Trump project and also Russia throughout the 2016 political election; the presence of a “pee tape” implied to blackmail the inbound head of state; and also Russia’s capacity to hack the UNITED STATE electric grid.

“Exactly the same journalism-destroying dynamic is driving the post-Russiagate media landscape. There is literally no accountability for the journalists and news outlets that spread falsehoods in their pages, on their airwaves, and through their viral social media postings,” Greenwald composed. “By far the easiest path to career success over the last three years — booming ratings, lucrative book sales, exploding social media followings, career rehabilitation even for the most discredited D.C. operatives — was to feed establishment liberals an endless diet of fearmongering and inflammatory conspiracies about Drumpf and his White House. Whether it was true or supported by basic journalistic standards was completely irrelevant. Responsible reporting was simply was not a metric used to assess its worth.”

He later on called out CNN and also MSNBC for investing 3 years “peddling all sorts of ultimately discredited Russiagate conspiracy theories by excluding from their airwaves anyone who dissented from or even questioned those conspiracies.”

“All professions and institutions suffer when a herd, groupthink mentality and the banning of dissent prevail. But few activities are corroded from such a pathology more than journalism is, which has as its core function skepticism and questioning of pieties. Journalism quickly transforms into a sickly, limp version of itself when it itself wages war on the virtues of dissent and airing a wide range of perspectives,” the Intercept editor proceeded.

“When journalists know they will thrive by affirming pleasing falsehoods, and suffer when they insist on unpopular truths, journalism not only loses its societal value but becomes just another instrument for societal manipulation, deceit, and coercion.”