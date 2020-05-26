Glenn Fine: Watchdog sidelined by Trump over coronavirus response becomes latest to resign

The Pentagon watchdog sidelined by Donald Trump over the coronavirus response has resigned.

Defence Department Principal Deputy Inspector General Glenn Fine submitted his resignation on Tuesday after being eliminated as chairman of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee greater than a month in the past.

In an announcement, Mr Fine mentioned it had been an honour to function each the inspector normal of the Department of Justice and the Department of Defence, however “the time has come for me to step down and allow others to perform this vital role”.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

“The role of inspectors general is a strength of our system of government. They provide independent oversight to help improve government operations in a transparent way,” Mr Fine mentioned within the assertion.





“They are a vital component of our system of checks and balances, and I am grateful to have been part of that system.”

Mr Fine had been the performing inspector normal on the Pentagon since 2016 till April this 12 months when Mr Trump named a brand new performing inspector normal within the position plus a nomination to take the place completely.

Every week earlier, Mr Fine had been named to chair the panel of inspectors normal overseeing the $2 trillion coronavirus reduction bundle.

Mr Fine was one in all a quantity inspectors normal eliminated, fired or changed in current months.

State Department Inspector General Steve Linick was fired in early May, whereas the intelligence neighborhood watchdog who instructed Congress in regards to the whistleblower grievance that started impeachment proceedings, Michael Atkinson, was dismissed late on a Friday night.

Christi Grimm, who led the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, was ousted earlier in May after Mr Trump accused her of manufacturing a “fake dossier” on shortages at hospitals on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.





Ms Grimm was testifying earlier than a congressional committee on Tuesday in regards to the Trump administration’s response to Covid-19 pandemic.

Appearing by video, Ms Grimm addressed a report she issued on 6 April detailing shortages of medical provides and the inspector normal’s plan to assessment the White House’s coronavirus response, together with testing and emergency preparedness.