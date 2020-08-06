Glencore scraps $2.6bn dividend | Financial Times

Glencore has actually chosen not to pay a proposed $2.6 bn dividend after reporting a drop in half-year revenues due to weaker product rates and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss- based miner and product trader stated on Thursday it was concentrated on enhancing its balance sheet as net financial obligation increased 12 percent to $197 bn in the 6 months to the end ofJune

Overall, Glencore revealed a bottom line of $2.6 bn for the duration after taking $3.2 bn of problems charges, consisting of a $1bn struck on the worth of its having a hard time Colombian coal possessions.

Glencore president Ivan Glasenberg stated in a declaration: “Notwithstanding our cash-generative business and secure liquidity positions, the board has concluded that it would be inappropriate to make a distribution to shareholders in 2020, instead prioritising the acceleration of net debt reduction”.

The boost in loanings came as Glencore tapped its credit limit to benefit from falling oil rates in March and April to purchase inexpensive barrels of crude and offer them in the futures market for a revenue.

As an outcome, Glencore’s “marketing”, or trading arm, reported a record revenues prior to interest of $2bn. This assisted to balance out a weak efficiency from its mining service, which was affected by lower rates for thermal coal– among its …