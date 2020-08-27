Glen Durrant believes he deserves more respect as he regained top spot in the Premier League | Darts News

“I’ve worked hard all my life, from local league darts, right to the top of the Premier League now. Just give me a little bit of respect”
By Josh Gorton
Last Updated: 27/08/20 9:40 am
Glen Durrant believes he deserves more respect for his efficiencies after gaining back top spot in the Premier League table with a spectacular 7-3 success over world No 1 Michael van Gerwen.
Van Gerwen leapfrogged Durrant by means of legs distinction on Night Seven after the three-time BDO world champ was required to go for a share of the spoils versus world champ Peter Wright.
‘The Green Machine’ stired the fire ahead of his clash with the Teessider by identifying him a ‘dull’ gamer who ‘draws the energy out of you’, however Durrant produced a splendid screen to silence the safeguarding Premier League champ.
The opening 4 legs of the …