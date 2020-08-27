Glen Durrant believes he deserves more respect as he regained top spot in the Premier League | Darts News





Glen Durrant continued his dream launching project with a definite 7-3 success versus Michael van Gerwen

Glen Durrant believes he deserves more respect for his efficiencies after gaining back top spot in the Premier League table with a spectacular 7-3 success over world No 1 Michael van Gerwen.

Van Gerwen leapfrogged Durrant by means of legs distinction on Night Seven after the three-time BDO world champ was required to go for a share of the spoils versus world champ Peter Wright.

‘The Green Machine’ stired the fire ahead of his clash with the Teessider by identifying him a ‘dull’ gamer who ‘draws the energy out of you’, however Durrant produced a splendid screen to silence the safeguarding Premier League champ.

The opening 4 legs of the …