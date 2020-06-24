Glen Campbell’s widow details their rocky marriage and his addiction issues in tell-all book

Glen died on Aug. 8, 2017, after a six-year battle with the condition. He was 81 years of age. Kim writes in her book that Alzheimer’s robbed “both of us of our memories,” in accordance with the Daily Mail.

The couple met on a blind date but the night quickly turned dark when Glen got drunk and wanted to ‘”jump her bones,” per the outlet. She writes the Grammy-winner “turned into a big fat toad and turned vulgar.”

In fact, “every night he drank himself unconscious,” Kim said. According to the Daily Mail, one night while touring, the “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer locked himself out on the balcony of his accommodation and was too intoxicated to let himself right back in.

She says that Glen would become enraged if she questioned him about his addiction issues. Per the outlet, one night during “a crazed drunken rage,” he pointed a gun at her.

Kim writes that after their first daughter or son was born, that he went to the Betty Ford Center to sober up.

In 2009, Glen was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment after he started forgetting lyrics and would become confused. He endured acute paranoia and thought someone was breaking in to his house to steal items. One night, Kim writes, Glen forgot ways to get home.

Eventually, Glen forgot who Kim was. “Alzheimer’s robs people of their lives while they are still living with them, and robs families of the people they love while they are still standing in front of their eyes,” she said. “We need to find a cure for this…so much pain should not exist in the world.”

As the condition progressed, Glen became aggressive with Kim. “His diminishing ability to reason and comprehend language made any effort to correct him potentially dangerous,” she explained.

Glen’s music career spanned six decades and that he sold a lot more than 45 million records. He was married three other times and is survived by five sons and three daughters.