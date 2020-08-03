Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz Reveals She’s Engaged – See The Gorgeous Ring HERE!

After commemorating her 2- year anniversary with sweetheart David Stanley just a month earlier, Jenna Ushkowitz is engaged!!

The Glee alum made the statement on Instagram, publishing a selfie on Sunday including her fiancé, their cute Frenchie Bear, and her gorgeous engagement ring (above, inset)! Along with the beaming picture, Jenna composed in the caption:

“Yes, a million times, yes”

Her quickly- to- be hubby submitted the exact same picture, composing “Yes ❤️❤️❤️.” See the delighted couple’s engagement picture (listed below)!

The 34- year- old’s well-known buddies gushed about the statement, flooding the remarks area of her IG post with well wants the starlet. Possibly the most hyped of them all was Demi Lovato, who really starred on Glee with Jenna for a long time!

The Confident vocalist responded in all caps and with lots of exclamation marks, sharing:

“OMG JENNNAAAAAAA!!!!!!!! I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU.”

Demi, who really got engaged to star Max Ehrich on July 22, continued:

“DOUBLE SOON TO BE MARRIED ENGAGED COUPLES DATE SOON ASAP.”

Another of her engaged buddies, Sarah Hyland, likewise freaked over the news:

“HOLY S**T!!!! YES!!!!! IT’S F**KING GORGEOUS 😍😍😍”

Nina Dobrev …