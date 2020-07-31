‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera is laid to rest in a Hollywood Hills cemetery

The 33-year-old “Glee” star, was buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park on July 24, according to a death certificate obtained by CNN. The Hollywood Hills cemetery is the final resting place for a lot of celebrities including Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher, Bette Davis, and Liberace.

Rivera drowned on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, after taking her son out on a rented boat. It took searchers a few days to find her body, nevertheless the medical examiner determined that she drowned within minutes, according to the death certificate.

No other significant factors were listed as having contributed to Rivera’s death.

Josey, Rivera’s 4-year-old son, was found asleep on the floating vessel once the pontoon boat wasn’t came ultimately back to the rental company on time.