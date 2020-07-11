Glee star Naya Rivera could have hit her head diving from her boat into Lake Piry, claims diver

Glee star Naya Rivera may possibly have hit her head diving from her boat into a California lake, a diver searching for her body told DailyMailTV.

Search and rescue diver Robert Inglis said Rivera could have dived into the water from her boat and hit her head on a single of the branches, shrubs and rocks beneath the surface of the Ventura reservoir that can be deceptively shallow.

The actress’ four-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat on Lake Piru in Ventura on Wednesday evening without sign of his mother.

‘People have broken their necks before. It’s happened in pools often, it can happen in lakes as well,’ Inglis told DailyMailTV.

Naya Rivera remains missing and is thought to have died in a ‘tragic accident’, two days after she disappeared on a boating trip at Lake Piru with her four-year-old son Josey

Diver Robert Inglis said Glee actress Naya Rivera could have dived into the water from her boat and hit her head during her Wednesday outing on Lake Piru with her son Josey

‘If you go into some coves you could have 3ft off bottom and not even see it and soon you jumped in,’ that he added. ‘There are places [like that] with the lake when you start to obtain more north because that’s where in fact the shallow area of the lake is. There’s plenty of brush, you have these trees which are there and so they do stick up.’

Police are employing sonar, underwater robots, a chopper and also sniffer dogs on boats searching for the human body of the Glee star.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department released footage Friday from a camera on the underwater drone, showing the murky view within the surface of Lake Piru – which could reach 130 ft at its deepest according to Ventura Sheriff’s Department Captain Eric Buschow.

During a media briefing on Friday, Captain Eric Buschow shared that the search on Friday began at 6am.

As boats combed through the lake, helicopters could be viewed flying above assisting in the search

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is currently assisting in the look for Rivera. It is believed she may possibly have hit a branch or rock while jumping into the reservoir

Lake Piru is scheduled to be drained to 65ft the following month to perform ‘seismic retrofitting on the lake’s dam,’ the Wrap reports. The project was planned ahead of Rivera’s disappearance.

During Friday’s search, there were only 40 rescue personnel trying to find Rivera. Dangers of low visibility prompted the lowering of workers, based on Deadline.

Inglis said search teams from San Luis Obispo, Tulare and Los Angeles counties pitched in with the extensive three-day search that has up to now yielded no results.

The 48-year-old search and rescue diver told DailyMailTV it’s also possible Rivera, who was simply not wearing a life vest, got into difficulty swimming amid two-foot waves out on Lake Piru on a windy day.

During a media briefing on Friday, Captain Eric Buschow shared that the explore Friday began at 6am

Only 40 rescuers were at the scene trying to find Rivera on Friday, a sharp contrast to the 100 which were at Lake Piru on Thursday

‘You should have a life vest when you’re in the water. The wind starts to bring up a lot of surf, one or two feet high. When you’re not really acquainted with it, it could break you and that will get tiresome,’ that he said.

Inglis, who has 20 years diving experience, explained that areas of the lake used to be above water thin murky depths, where visibility drops to zero at 20 ft, conceal an ‘underwater forest’ of trees and brush.

He said it had been possible Rivera hit her head on the submerged vegetation or hidden rock when diving into the water.

The Ventura Sheriff’s Department are using side-scan sonar to find Rivera’s human anatomy by bouncing soundwaves off the lake bed, and an ‘underwater drone’ to analyze more dangerous areas of the brush-covered bottom.

This diagram shows where Naya Rivera and her son rented a boat on Lake Piru before the four-year-old was seen alone. The map in the top left shows the place of the lake with regards to Los Angeles where Rivera lives

Police are using sonar, underwater robots, a chopper and even sniffer dogs on boats trying to find the body of the Glee star

One blue-eyed human remains detection dog called Piglet was also aiding with the search, standing in front of a search boat nosing out any bubbles of gas rising to the surface from a submerged corpse.

Inglis said sonar and a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) were a great help divers scouring the bottom using their hands, frequently in total darkness.

‘You could swim right by something in the event that you didn’t are already in that right spot,’ he said.

‘We brought in some side-scan sonar which allowed us to find a 20-30ft swath at any given time. That can give us targets to go search.

A rescue worker is light emitting diode by a German Shepherd earned to detect gasses released by cadavers

‘Sonar gets a reflection from things in the water. It’s a shadow that individuals see, and we have to interpret that shadow. It could be a rock, a bush, a person. They put down a float and mark that then contact a dive team ahead in and check that area.’

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Kevin Donoghue told DailyMail.com that it was ‘definitely a possibility’ Rivera hit her head while diving, and added that the calm lake can be deceptively dangerous.

The 911 call the boat rental facility made, incorrectly calling Naya Rivera’s son a girl when reporting the actress missing The Ventura Sheriff’s Department has released audio of the 911 call made on Wednesday by the boat rental facility at Lake Piru after an employee noted that Naya Rivera and her son had not came back. In the call, the employee initially notes that the girl was left alone in the boat, adding that she was not actually down at the scene to see. Employee: ‘Lake Piru, the emergency is we have a missing person. We found a little girl in one of the boats by the south end mother is nowhere to be found.’ Dispatcher: ‘Okay, Lake Piru… Okay and is she white, black, Asian or Hispanic?’ Employee: ‘I have no idea, I’m headed down there today to go check. My husband was one of the those who were first there and I am going to have more information. He just said to call it in.’ Dispatcher: ‘Okay… Do you know when it is a boy or a girl?’ Employee: ‘I still find it a little girl.’ Dispatcher: ‘Approximate age?’ Employee: ‘Like I said, I have no idea. I’m heading down there today. Do you would like me to call it back when I get there?’ Dispatcher: ‘I’ll put the small bit of information that I have but yeah whenever you get there, are you able to give us a call right back.’

‘I’ve been up here for other drownings previously. Water safety is some of those things where people can simply get complacent and can quickly get into trouble,’ he said.

‘In this case we don’t know if Ms Rivera had some kind of medical episode. That’s something we won’t be able to learn until we find her and the medical examiner does his investigation.’

Donoghue said Rivera’s family told police she was in a healthy body when they last spoke to her.

‘The only information I’ve been given from your family is that she’s visited this lake before, she’s physically fit, she enjoys the outside, enjoys the lake. I don’t know if she’s been out here previously with her son before.

‘As far even as we know there clearly was no question about her mental health, she was fine.’

Donoghue said police interviewed everyone they knew was on the water during the time but got no leads.

‘On Wednesday when this began, some time around 1pm she came to the boat launch concession stand, rented a pontoon boat for a three-hour period,’ that he said.

‘The CCTV camera footage was also released and the video shows the boat going north.

‘The concessionaires noted that at 4pm she didn’t come back when she was supposed to. At 4.30pm they took one of their very own boats and went out trying to find her and so they found the boat adrift with the son aboard.

‘The employee that made that discovery called their supervisor and that supervisor made the 911 call.

‘There was an adult-sized life vest on the boat. Her purse and ID were found on the boat. All of her other belongings were within her car that was parked here.’

Rivera’s son told authorities he and his mother had gone swimming but said she never made it out from the water. It’s unclear the way the boy could get back onto the boat on his own and in which area she vanished.

Search operations have been hampered by poor people visibility in the water which rescuers say is murky and full of plants and debris. Police said it’s possible Rivera’s body ‘may never return up’ when it is ‘entangled on something underneath the water’.

Four-year-old Josey has meanwhile been came back to his family and was yesterday pictured in the arms of his father, Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, 36.

On Thursday authorities released CCTV footage of the actress and her son coming to Lake Piru and boarding their pontoon boat hours before she disappeared on Wednesday.

Rivera was seen pulling up to the dock in her Mercedes-Benz SUV around 1pm on Wednesday, before hopping on a rental boat with the boy and heading out into the lake.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released CCTV footage showing Naya Rivera and her four-year-old son coming to the dock on Lake Piru on Wednesday