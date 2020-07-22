‘Glee’ actress Heather Morris did a touching dance tribute to Naya Rivera

“I want to share something very personal with you all,” she wrote. “Grieving looks very differently on everyone, but one things [sic] for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them.”

She wrote that it was her husband, Taylor Hubbell, who reminded her that grieving for someone can take any form and that “honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them.”

Morris continued: “I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me.