Glastonbury: Jessie Ware ‘confirmed’ for 2021 festival as Emily Eavis asks singer to return

Singer Jessie Ware has unofficially been confirmed as the initial performer at Glastonbury 2021.

The musician, whose new album What’s Your Pleasure is released on Friday (26 June), was due to perform as of this year’s festival before it had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While interviewing Emily Eavis for her podcast Table Manners, Ware was unofficially confirmed for the festival’s 2021 line-up, with Eavis asking the singer: “Jessie, are you up for coming back next year? I mean, I’m thinking we make a plan now.”

Ware responded: “Absolutely, one hundred percent. I was like there, watching my opportunity to play this album pass me by.





“Oh my god, absolutely! I now have it, in audible confirmation, I’m coming, I will absolutely be there, with bells on.”

It is unknown which other artists due to perform at the 2020 festival will return in 2021, with Diana Ross, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar all booked to headline the since-cancelled event.

This year’s event was meant to mark the 50th anniversary of the music and arts festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, which would have run from 24 to 29 June.

Announcing the cancellation of the festival, Emily and Michael Eavis said: “Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option.”

Music fans in the home will be able to watch a few of the most memorable Glastonbury performances from across the years on BBC iPlayer this weekend, including David Bowie’s 2000 set, which has never broadcast entirely before.