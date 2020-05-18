Glasgow to retain place as Euro 2020 host city; Hampden Park to stage four games | Football News





Hampden Park is scheduled to host four matches at Euro 2020

Glasgow will retain its place as a Euro 2020 host metropolis regardless of the admission by UEFA president Alexander Ceferin that up to three of the 12 confirmed venues might be eliminated.

Ceferin acknowledged this week that some cities are going through “issues” in regard to preparing for the occasion, which can now be staged in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic however will nonetheless be recognized as Euro 2020.

Hampden Park is scheduled to host three group games and a final 16 tie, and metropolis officers have moved to quell hypothesis by confirming their standing forward of an anticipated formal announcement by UEFA on May 27.

A spokesperson for Local Organising Committee Glasgow mentioned: “The formal affirmation letter was despatched on 14 May to the UEFA Euro 2020 Operations Director, Sharon Burkhalter-Lau, along with all of the required accompanying documentation.

“This adopted in depth discussions with all related stakeholders and companions concerned in internet hosting the event in Glasgow for the reason that March 17 postponement determination.

Wembley will host all of England’s 2020 group games together with each semi-finals and the ultimate

“We look forward to Hampden Park, Glasgow and Scotland as a whole playing a key role as co-hosts of a memorable UEFA EURO 2020 next year.”

Euro 2020 had initially been due to kick off on June 12 and take place throughout 12 cities – Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg.

Although Ceferin didn’t specify which cities are in peril of being reduce, it has beforehand been reported that Bilbao and Rome are amongst these to categorical doubts due to the excessive private and monetary toll of the coronavirus.