Glasgow City Ladies 1 – 9 VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Glasgow City’s Champions League project pertained to an abrupt conclusion at the quarter- last after they were whipped 9-1 by Wolfsburg in Spain.

The winner of the 2019/2020 Women’s Champions League season will be figured out in a 9- day last competition kept in Bilbao and San Sebastian.

Northern Ireland global Lauren Wade was on target for the Glaswegians, however this was a distinctly one- sided affair. Wolfsburg won their round- of- 16 tie versus Twente 7- 0 and offered the Scottish side long shot from the off, leading 4- 0 by half- time.

Pernille Harder, the Wolfsburg captain, scored 4 objectives while a double from Ingrid Syrstad Engen, a Felicitas Rauch strike and 2 own objectives – from Leanne Ross and Jenna Clark – finished the thrashing.

Lauren Wade offered Glasgow some cheer with the objective of the night from 20 backyards



Wolfsburg – European champs in 2012 and 2013 – will play Barcelona in the semi- finals after a 1 -0 success over Spanish competitors Atletico Madrid

Barca lastly transformed their supremacy with 10 minutes staying with Kheira Hamraoui scoring the winner with a low drive.

“This was our first game in a very long time so a lot of things could have been better,” stated Barcelona forward Asisat …