Glasgow and Edinburgh set for June 22 training return | Rugby Union News





Edinburgh and Glasgow are closing on a return to socially distanced training at Murrayfield

Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh players are scheduled to return for voluntary, socially distanced training sessions at Murrayfield on June 22.

They will soon be cleared to start out back on that date if the Scottish government has moved into its second phase of easing lockdown, with a review in the pipeline for June 18.

The PRO14 tournament remains suspended without any return date set, however the latest developments in Scotland will offer another boost to its odds of resuming later in the season.

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Mark Dodson said: “The most welcome sign of change is the undeniable fact that from June 22 we now have invited the players back once again to Murrayfield, at the mercy of moving into phase two to commence individual training.

“Glasgow and Edinburgh players will be invited into voluntary fitness sessions, making sure we keep players fit for a potential resumption of contact rugby at the end of August/beginning of September.”

Edinburgh were top of PRO14 Conference B once the competition was suspended in March, while Glasgow were third in Conference A.