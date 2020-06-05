Gladys cracks down: NSW asks the Supreme Court to BAN protest

New South Wales Police has utilized to the state’s Supreme Court to ban a Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney on Saturday.

Thousands have registered to be a part of an enormous demonstration in the metropolis’s CBD however NSW public well being legal guidelines solely enable 500 folks to collect outdoors.

Yesterday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian appeared to help the protester so long as it could possibly be carried out in a COVID-Safe approach.

But as we speak she stated the protesters had been now not planning to adjust to well being orders and advised them not to flip up.

‘At no stage, did the New South Wales Government help or give the inexperienced mild, or give the go-ahead to hundreds and hundreds of individuals flagrantly, breaching the well being guidelines,’ she stated.

‘Do not take into consideration breaching the well being orders,’ she stated.