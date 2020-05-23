Gladbach vs Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Bundesliga fixture online and on TV today

The Bundesliga returns this weekend with Gladbach internet hosting Leverkusen in a heavyweight tussle.

Gladbach are having fun with an excellent season and at present sit third, and might even leapfrog Dortmund if outcomes go of their favour today.

They made a profitable return final weekend, easing previous Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

But Leverkusen are additionally in good kind having hammered Werder Bremen 4-1, and a win might carry all of them the way in which up to third.

Here’s all the things you want to know:

What time is the sport?

The match kicks off today at 2.30pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The match will likely be broadcast on BT Sport.

Subscribers are additionally ready to stream the sport online through the BT Sport web site.

What are the anticipated line-ups?

Gladbach:

Sommer; Rainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Neuhaus, Strobl; Plea, Hofmann, Thuram; Embolo

Leverkusen:

Hradecky; Weiser, Tapsoba, Bender, Sinkgraven; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Diaby, Amiri, Wirtz; Havertz

Odds

Gladbach: 16/11

Draw: 11/4

Leverkusen: 9/5

Prediction

We assume Gladbach could have simply sufficient to get them over the road right here.

Gladbach 2-1 Leverkusen