Glacial Lake Volume Has Surged by 50 Percent in Just 30 Years, Scientists Warn

The volume of lakes formed as glaciers around the world melt due to climate change had actually leapt by 50 percent in 30 years, according to brand-new research study based upon satellite information.

“We have known that not all meltwater is making it into the oceans immediately,” lead author Dan Shugar, a geomorphologist and associate teacher at the University of Calgary, said in a statement.

“But until now there were no data to estimate how much was being stored in lakes or groundwater.”

The findings, released Monday in Nature Climate Change, will assist scientists and federal governments recognize possible dangers to neighborhoods downstream of these typically unsteady lakes, he stated.

They will likewise enhance the precision of water level increase approximates through much better understanding of how – and how rapidly – water shed by glaciers makes it to the sea.

Between 1994 and 2017, the world’s glaciers, particularly in high-mountain areas, shed about 6.5 trillion tonnes in mass, according to earlier research study.

“In the past 100 years, 35 percent of global sea-level rises came from glacier melting,” Anders Levermann, environment teacher at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Change Impact, informed AFP.

The other primary sources of water level increase are ice sheets and the growth of ocean water as it warms.

Glacial