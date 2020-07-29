GLAAD Awards will feature star studded lineup

This year’s hosts are comics Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, together with unique visitors Dolly Parton, the cast of “Pose,” Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, and Olivia Wilde.

Performers consist of singer-songwriter Ben Platt and Chloe xHalle You can likewise anticipate to see Jennifer Garner, Lilly Singh, Demi Lovato, Charli XCX, Kandi Burruss, Gigi Gorgeous Getty, and CaraDelevingne

.

Two events had actually at first been prepared, one for New York in March and the other for Los Angeles in April.