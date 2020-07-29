GL300MA Portable Personal 4G Real Time Mini GPS Tracker for Vehicles, Cars, Kids – SIM Card Included with Mini Magnetic Weatherproof Case



Price: $58.00

(as of Jul 29,2020 09:47:47 UTC – Details)



The 4G Micro Tracker is a battery powered GPS Tracker that runs off of the latest 4G technology. This new technology allows for a wider range of coverage in areas that 2G & 3G doesn’t cover. The Micro Tracker includes a magnetic weatherproof case. The case is able to withstand precipitation and features a strong magnet at the base to keep the Micro Tracker attached to a surface such as the top side of the frame of a vehicle. The software can be accessed using any smart phone, tablet, or computer. Software will provide information such as the miles per hour, location, satellite view, street view, breadcrumb trail, and more. It also stores up to six months of report history. Monthly service and Activation fee applies. New low cost plan available for as low as $9.95 for 12 months of service. $11.95 for the 6 month service plan. $13.95 for the 3 month service plan. $15.95 month to month plan available.This plan will provide updates Once per Hour ONLY. It will not provide motion updates or excessive speed alerts. It will only show the speed when it updates once per hour. Manual locate isn’t available with this plan. Tracking now works in Mexico and Canada!

No contract required. Monthly service as low as $17/month when year paid for in advance. $19/month when paid 6 months in advance. $21/month when paid 3 months in advance. $23 when paid month to month. Can be cancelled anytime. One time activation fee of $8. Tracking now works in United States, Canada, and Mexico!

New low cost plan available for as low as $9.95 for 12 months of service. $11.95 for the 6 month service plan. $13.95 for the 3 month service plan. $15.95 month to month plan available.This plan will provide updates Once per Hour ONLY. It will not provide motion updates or excessive speed alerts. It will only show the speed when it updates once per hour. Manual locate isn’t available with this plan.

Strong magnet at the base allows the 4G GL300MA to be attached to any magnetic surface such as the top side of the frame of a vehicle

Secure GPS Tracking on any Cellphone, Tablet, or Computer

Fleet Tracking Available to Track Multiple Vehicles on One Account