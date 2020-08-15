GL 300MA Real Time GPS Tracker 4G LTE with Weatherproof Magnetic Pelican Case



The SpySpot GL 300MA is a portable GPS Tracker with an included solar powered charging case.The GL 300MA contains an improved chipset as well as a stronger cellular signal than the GL 200. The solar powered case is a revolutionary accessory that keeps the 4G Micro Tracker charged through direct sunlight. It also includes a USB adapter which will keep other devices charged from solar power. The GL 300MA is housed inside the case and the case contains a magnet, which can be used to attach the GL 300 to any magnetic surface. The GPS Tracking software can be viewed from any smart phone, tablet or computer. Tracking software will display the miles per hour, exact location, street view, breadcrumb trail, and more. Text/email alerts may be configured as well as Geofencing. New low cost plan available for as low as $9.95 for 12 months of service. $11.95 for the 6 month service plan. $13.95 for the 3 month service plan. $15.95 month to month plan available.This plan will provide updates Once per Hour ONLY. It will not provide motion updates or excessive speed alerts. It will only show the speed when it updates once per hour. Manual locate isn’t available with this plan. Monthly service as low as $17/month when year paid for in advance. $19/month when paid 6 months in advance. $21/month when paid 3 months in advance. $23 when paid month to month. Can be cancelled anytime. One time activation fee of $8. Tracking now works in United States, Canada, and Mexico!

Magnetic case can be attached to any magnetic surface such as the top side of the frame of a vehicle. Case is also weatherproof to withstand precipitation such as rain and snow

Motion Interval Updates can be Configured for up to Minute Updates. No Installation Required and can be Accessed from Smartphone, PC, MAC, or Tablet. Stores up to 6 Months of Tracking History. Application is free to Download and Works on IPhone or Android. Email or Text Notifications can be Configured via Text Message and/or Email

