Giving Tuesday: People are ‘giving 17% less than they did last year’: Benevity Chief Impact Officer
Benevity Chief Impact Officer Sona Khosla speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about Giving Tuesday, donation trends throughout the pandemic, and causes like vaccine equity.

