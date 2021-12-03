Giving Tuesday: Donating to women of color has ‘the greatest level of impact,’: Ms. Foundation CEO
Giving Tuesday: Donating to women of color has ‘the greatest level of impact,’: Ms. Foundation CEO

Founder and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women, Teresa Younger, joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Marquise Francis to discuss how supporting women of color benefits businesses and provides service to communities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR