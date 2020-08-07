Giveyo Household Treadmill Folding Silent Mini Treadmill Mechanical Treadmill Walking Machine



Price: $119.52

(as of Aug 07,2020 00:41:35 UTC – Details)





Non-electric treadmill, no power, mechanical walking machine

Silencer damping system makes running quieter and more enjoyable. Multiple anti-irritating design, using high-density closed sound insulation technology to continuously reduce the sound wave energy.

Rebound shock absorption design, effective knee pad comfort. Upgrade and widen the running platform, so that you can also enjoy the large pavement of the outdoor runway at home.

5 levels can be adjusted, the height can be adjusted without restrictions.

Watch and listen to songs on the tablet stand. The design of the tablet stand makes watching and listening to songs easier, and you can stick to it while playing thin.