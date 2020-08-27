Give the gift of food during drive-through pantry event at Higher Purpose Church | Local News

On Aug 29, Higher Purpose Church in Mooresville will hold its very first massive drive-through food pantry event to help the Mooresville neighborhood with some of their standard requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were inspired to do this event because we are in one of the worst economic crises in our country’s history with the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that many people are out of work and in need,” statedAssociate Pastor Jared Stewart “We wanted to be able to support our community in a practical way at this challenging time by providing food to those who would benefit from it.”

Held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., organizers of the drive-through food pantry welcome the neighborhood to come to Higher Purpose Church, 407 West Wilson Avenue, where they will be moved rapidly and effectively to one of numerous stations. At each station, they will be surveyed by family size by volunteers, who will then put the suitable number of boxes of food into the clients’ trunks. The food for the event, totaling up to roughly 5,000 meals, has actually been kindly contributed by the humanitarian help company, Convoy of Hope, with whom the church is connected, and will consist of boxes of fresh vegetables and fruits.

Participants will then be used the possibility to drive near to the prayer camping tent and talk with a prayer …

