“Armenians will not kneel,” chants of disobedience continue. “Join your sisters and brothers, do not leave them alone in this struggle,” said NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who is leading another group carrying out acts of disobedience.

The citizens closed the Mashtots-Tumanyan intersection for a few minutes, then marched down. “We never get into conflicts with the citizens, this march also likes order, which is very important for success,” Saghatelyan said.

According to him, the scale of acts of disobedience has increased. “Our compatriots took to the streets in self-organization, we want to close the street, they say everything is already closed, well done to our compatriots. “People are getting up every day.”

Cars greeted protesters with signals everywhere. “Give a signal to compatriots, Nicole has come with a signal, we must leave with a signal. Entering Yerevan and different streets of Yerevan are paralyzed, the citizens close them in a few minutes, stopping the traffic.

The patrol police officers tried to stop the citizens for a moment, but they formed a chain.

Gohar HAKOBYAN