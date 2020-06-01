Giuliani claims riots were ‘impossible’ when he was NYC mayor, slams ‘incapable’ Dem leaders

LUXURY STORES LOOTED IN OVERNIGHT PROTESTS IN NYC AS DE BLASIO SAYS THERE’S ‘LIMITED PROTEST ACTIVITY’

“These riots can be prevented,” Giuliani tweeted Monday morning. “I did it with massive protests of police brutality kept lawful. I did it following 2 major riots under my predecessor; a pogrom in Crown Heights and a riot in Washington Heights. A riot was impossible when I was Mayor.”

Giuliani referenced clashes between black and Jewish residents within the Crown Heights space of Brooklyn in 1991 and a riot in Washington Heights following a police taking pictures in 1992 below then-Mayor David Dinkins. Just months following the Washington Heights riot, Dinkins blamed Giuliani — who was working for mayor on the time — for encouraging an unruly mob of law enforcement officials who were protesting outdoors City Hall.

Giuliani’s Monday morning message got here quickly after he tweeted towards Democratic mayors whose cities have been hit onerous by violent demonstrations in current days.

“Now with 7 days of Mob rule of cities with mostly DEMOCRAT MAYORS, it is obvious that these Mayors are incapable of protecting their citizens,” Giuliani stated. “They enable the rioters by abandoning police precincts for burning and ordering police to stand down and be assaulted without arrest.”

Giuliani didn’t point out present Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio by title in his tweets, however he has been extremely important of him previously. De Blasio was blasted on social media Sunday evening for posting standing updates that indicated that protest exercise was below management, as shops were looted, protesters and police clashed, and de Blasio’s personal daughter was arrested.

“Just checked on situation around the Barclays Center. Lots of protesters moving around and plenty of police presence. On my way now to check on Lower Manhattan,” de Blasio posted. Three minutes later, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson expressed disbelief.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea instructed “Fox & Friends” Monday morning that Sunday’s protests started peacefully, however that “when it got dark, things changed and it changed rapidly.”