Gisele Says Tom Brady Spends Most Money In Relationship, Most Clothes Too!

Did Tom Brady spends extra cash than Gisele of their relationship … AND has extra garments than the supermodel too?!?!

It’s true … the couple revealed the details in a brand new video Tuesday — and Tom’s sheepish admission to each is HILARIOUS!!

Gisele posted the footage of the enjoyable TikTok recreation on social media … and we realized a hell of quite a bit concerning the energy couple — with a bit of additional assist from Tom’s son, Ben!!

A breakdown of the highlights …

Who eats extra … and who eats healthiest?

All three stated Gisele eats essentially the most between the 2 … nevertheless it was a break up choice on who eats healthiest, with Tom saying Gisele, and Gisele saying Tom.

Who’s extra spoiled?

Brady received this class in a LANDSLIDE!!

Who’s a much bigger child when sick?

All three picked TB12 right here too!

Who requires extra consideration?

Yup, you guessed it, Tom received this one in handedly as effectively!!!

But, the very best two elements of the clip? Check out the solutions to “Who spends the most money?” and “Who has more clothes?” … Tom’s ashamed response is priceless!!