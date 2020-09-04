Giroud not worried about Werner’s Chelsea arrival

The French striker believes his style of play is quite different to the German’s and he can still do a job at Stamford Bridge

Olivier Giroud does not fear for his Chelsea place despite the arrival of Timo Werner.

The Blues have brought Germany international Werner into the fold after a 2019-20 campaign in which he scored 34 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig, becoming the Bundesliga club’s all-time top scorer in the process.

However, Giroud does not see him as a direct threat to the central striker role that he made his own in the second half of the season, with Werner often playing off the left flank for club and country.

Giroud scored seven times in 12 games when the season resumed and, at 33, the former Arsenal forward is used to seeing big clubs make expensive acquisitions in his position.

“In every big club, there’s competition, and it always motivated me to fight for my spot,” he told reporters while on international duty with France.

“Now, I’m not naive and I know that the club bought Werner to put him on the pitch. One thing’s for sure: we don’t have the same profile, he likes to go on the sides, he did it with his club and his national team.

“If it was a striker with a similar profile, I would have been more worried, but I think with the different games and the different teams…