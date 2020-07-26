“We need to continually improve our ecosystem,” included Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services.
The remarks from Giroir come as numerous states face high caseloads from the virus, and as some states, laboratories and public health departments are reporting that turnaround times for diagnostic testing have actually slowed. Health authorities have actually warned that the long hold-ups Americans are seeing throughout the nation in getting Covid-19 test outcomes are troublesome.
The director of the National Institutes of Health,Dr Francis Collins, said last week that such hold-ups “undercuts the value of the testing, because you do the testing to find out who’s carrying the virus and then quickly get them isolated so they don’t spread it around.”
Lawmakers in Washington are pushing for more funding for testing and contact tracing.
Republicans on Capitol Hill are growing more positive that the Trump administration is transferring to support $25 billion in extra financing for Covid-19 testing and contact tracing. The White House had actually at first pressed back on GOP efforts to increase federal financing fortesting
.
This story is breaking and will be upgraded.