Girls Selling Bracelets To Help Those Struggling After Unrest Have Raised $130,000 – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– A group of girls selling bracelets to help recover our neighborhood ended their summer season with a charity event Sunday.

Kamryn Johnson and her good friends were at the Scheels inEden Prairie The girls began selling bracelets back in May to raise cash for struggling neighborhoods after George Floyd’s death.

They have actually raised over $130,000 to date. The cash is assisting individuals get needs like food and clothes.

Kamryn is the 9-year-old child of previous Gopher football standoutRon Johnson He states the bracelets are handling a brand-new phase in business.

“Scheels is actually gonna carry 150 of these at the front lanes, and during football season during the fall, I think right around October, they’ll be in stores,” Ron Johnson stated.

There will likewise be another 500 bracelets for sale online later on this fall.

Ron Johnson talked with WCCO about the demonstrations that have been occurring across the country this summer season, and the method the world has actually moved.

“I hope that as we continue to fight for unity and justice people understand that nobody’s against the police, we’re against the bad police. Nobody’s against the protesters, we’re against the bad protesters — the looters, the rioters,” he stated. “You can support the authorities and the protesters, however you do not need to support the …