Girls at risk of child marriage as half of local authorities fail to keep records | Child marriage

Girls at risk of child marriage are falling below the radar of authorities in England and Wales as a result of of an absence of record-keeping by greater than half of the departments chargeable for youngsters’s social care, a charity has warned.

IKWRO ladies’s rights organisation says it’s making ready for a spike in instances following the easing of lockdown and is urging social staff to be prepared to reply.

It has written to local authorities amid considerations that some social staff weren’t absolutely skilled or conscious of the complexities round “honour”-based abuse together with child marriage.

Responses collected below the Freedom of Information Act reveal that between 2018 and 2019, the most recent information out there, there have been 165 youngsters in England and Wales at risk of child marriage.

Yet 56% of departments chargeable for youngsters’s social care within the two international locations had been discovered not recording what number of minors had been at risk of child marriage.

During the identical interval 280 youngsters in England and Wales, together with 117 looked-after youngsters, had been recognized by these departments that had been gathering information as at risk of “honour”-based abuse. Yet 66 local authorities out of these questioned stated they’d no course of for recording these at risk.

IKWRO says it’s important authorities file each potential case of these advanced crimes to perceive and reply to their prevalence on a nationwide scale.

Its founder, Diana Nammi, stated: “We know through years working with survivors as well as data collected from police forces that they affect nearly every local authority in the country.”

The latest UK-wide figures present there have been many extra instances of child marriage than local authority information would recommend. Of the 1,764 instances involving a potential pressured marriage the Forced Marriage Unit gave help to in 2018, 574 (33%) concerned victims below 18. The information for 2019 is but to be printed.

Nammi stated for the reason that lockdown measures got here into place IKWRO has seen “an increased intensity” within the instances of “honour” abuse already recognized to its staff and that they anticipate a spike in child marriage instances when lockdown eases.

“At present with schools closed and restrictions on movement many at-risk children are not interacting with professionals who should be able to spot the signs and refer them to social services for protection,” stated Nammi.

“As the lockdown measures begin to lift, now more than ever, social services must be equipped to properly understand the dynamics of ‘honour’ and be ready to safeguard children. If they fail to do this, many will be left vulnerable to severe, lifelong harm.”

Nora Kateb* is amongst those that feels failed by youngsters’s social care. She had a strict upbringing and after she was caught at the age of 15 kissing a boy throughout a household journey to Algeria, she began to concern her circle of relatives.

“As soon as I started having periods my mother forbade me from going out with friends, took away my jeans and forced me to wear the hijab,” she says. “I was told when I turned 16, I’d be taken back to Algeria where we had relatives. I was scared my family would force me to marry or they would hurt or even kill me.”

Social providers grew to become concerned after Kateb, now 19, began self-harming and ran away from residence. She says she felt let down after social staff took her residence and sided together with her mother and father. She stated: “I didn’t feel they understood the danger I was in – they kept saying, ‘you’ll be back home soon’, and would only listen to my family.”

Her expertise just isn’t unusual, in accordance to Selma Bayou, an unbiased home violence advocatefor IKWRO.

She stated: “Social workers are mostly brilliant people who care about child protection but some do not know the basics and lack of training is a big problem. Some are even unaware of forced marriage protection orders which are issued by the family court to prevent a child’s parents taking them abroad.”

She cites the case of a lady from north London who was positioned in care after her household pressured her to put on the hijab and abused her over her “western” behaviour. Bayou says “alarm bells went off” when a social employee referred to as the charity searching for recommendation as a result of the woman was refusing to go residence.

She stated: “It is very worrying they were trying to send her back to her family without recognising the risks. Some professionals do not understand the lengths families will go to in order to protect their perceived ‘honour’. These types of cases can lead to murder.”

Nammi is asking for a nationwide evaluation of how youngsters’s social care is responding to child marriage.

She stated: “Social workers have a crucial role to play in recording and responding to these cases. But if they are handled incorrectly, the consequences can be fatal. It is vital to record every case so the adequate resources are in place.”

Even in areas the place police information reveals a excessive prevalence of pressured marriage or “honour”-based abuse, some local authorities had been discovered not to be recording youngsters at risk.

During 2018, West Yorkshire police recorded 348 experiences of incidents associated to pressured marriage and 184 the place “honour-based violence” was an element. Yet Bradford metropolitan council has no course of in place to file youngsters at risk of these crimes.

Birmingham metropolis council was additionally amongst these areas not monitoring under-18s at risk of child marriage and honour crimes, regardless of West Midlands police recording 188 experiences of “honour”-based violence and 34 of pressured marriage in 2018.

“Despite a lack of intelligence we know forced marriage and ‘honour’-based abuse is happening in the UK,” says Ivan Balhatchet, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on the difficulty. “The first forced marriage prosecution in England in 2018 showed even when children’s services are involved, this terrible crime can still be committed”.

“It’s important ‘honour’-based abuse against children is treated in the same way as any form of child abuse, and safeguarding is consistent. This problem cannot be tackled by policing alone and requires everyone to play their part.”

Birmingham Children’s Trust says it doesn’t accumulate information in a method that enables it to present figures on youngsters at risk of pressured marriage. Its chief govt, Andy Couldrick, stated: “If there is a risk of child marriage or ‘honour’-based violence emerges we work with young people, their carers and partners across police, health and education to keep our young people safe.”

Irfan Alam, deputy director of youngsters’s social take care of Bradford, stated: “Our case management system is not sufficiently configured to be able to determine exactly how many children have been supported [due to these crimes]. We recognise we need to get better at reporting these issues and we are working to enhance our recording mechanism.”

A authorities spokesman stated: “We are working closely with the police and charities and forced marriage protection orders remain a priority for the family courts during the pandemic.”

* Name modified to defend id