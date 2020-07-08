Girlfriend of Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin watched as lifeguards and paramedics scrambled to save him

The girlfriend of snowboarder Alex Pullin saw a commotion on her local beach and watched as a tragedy unfolded, only to learn the victim was the love of her life when the human anatomy was brought to shore.

The two-time World Championship and three-time Olympian was spearfishing off Palm Beach on the Gold Coast on Wednesday when he suffered a shallow water blackout and drowned.

His partner Ellidy Vlug arrived on the shore as lifeguards were rushing to save Pullin’s life.

The model and businesswoman was with her mother and both expressed their hope the champion snowboarder was not the victim, sources at the scene said.

Shattered girlfriend of snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin (pictured together) watched as lifeguards and paramedics scrambled to save a guy in the water

His partner Ellidy Vlug arrived on the shore after paramedics and lifeguards were already rushing to save Pullin’s life

The devastated girlfriend of snowboarder Alex Pullin only realised the love of her life had died because she wanted to see what the fuss was about on the Gold Coast beach

Mr Pullin is pictured spearfishing just a week before tragedy struck

But when Pullin’s human anatomy was brought to shore Ms Vlug learned the horrifying truth, The Courier Mail reported.

Pullin, who was simply affectionately known as Chumpy, was an spear fisherman and have been free-diving on the 19th Ave reef at about 10.30am Wednesday.

The experienced diver suffered what medics believe was a shallow water blackout and cannot be revived.

Gold Coast Police senior sergeant Chris Tritton said still another spear fisherman saw Pullin unresponsive on the ocean floor and alerted a nearby surfer to get help from lifeguards.

Lifeguards arrived on the scene on a jet-ski and hauled Pullin to the beach with the help of surfers.

Pullin pictured with his beloved Kelpie puppy, Rummi relaxing in bed

The couple began dating in 2012 after a chance encounter at a mutual friend’s party

The couple were living on the Gold Coast along with their beloved Kelpie puppy, Rummi

Paramedics performed CPR on him for approximately 45 minutes before officially declaring him dead.

‘He did not have an oxygen mask, we comprehend he was free diving and spearfishing out on the reef,’ Sergeant Tritton said.

‘It appears he was diving alone. There were other divers out there but he wasn’t with a buddy.’

The 32-year-old started dating Ms Vlug in 2012, when she was 21 years of age.

They had known each other for a long time prior through similar social circles on Sydney’s northern beaches, however it wasn’t until they were at a party with a mutual friend they first hit it off.

‘We just started talking and I called her out for a dance,’ Pullin explained during a 2016 interview with Buro.

‘[It was] heaps old school… Dragged her out on the dance floor’. But Ms Vlug later learned that he’d tried to pursue her long before that first encounter.

‘Chumpy reckons he tried a couple of months beforehand but I did not really know,’ she said.

World champion snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin (pictured with his girlfriend Ellidy Vlug) has drowned while spearfishing on the Gold Coast

The couple met at a party for a mutual friend in 2012, but had known of one another for years prior

Pullin captioned this image, shot a week ago: ‘Unreal day in the ocean! Whales singing & breaching everywhere, hanging with great people, plus bringing home plenty of catch the week’

The two time world gold medallist and three-time Olympian was spearfishing off the coast of Palm Beach when he suffered a shallow water blackout and drowned

The couple were living on the Gold Coast with their beloved Kelpie puppy, Rummi.

Just two weeks ago, Ms Vlug shared a sun-drenched video of Pullin and Rummi cuddling during intercourse, and still another video on Wednesday morning when the pup woke up from a nap.

She’d previously said in an Instagram post celebrating a friend’s wedding that she was excited to walk down the aisle.

The swimwear model, who’s now 27, also runs her own boutique vacation business on the Gold Coast, and ‘prides herself’ on supporting local businesses within her tight knit community.

The couple had withstood years of cross country when Pullin’s career dragged him far from Australia.

‘Everything just sort of clicked,’ Pullin previously explained.

Champion snowboarder Alex Pullin was living an easy life on the Gold Coast along with his model girlfriend before that he tragically died in a freak accident on Wednesday

He would write and perform their own original songs and explained music have been a lifelong passion

They withstood years of an extended distance relationship while Pullin was travelling internationally for work

Pullin said Ms Vlug’s chilled nature and laidback qualities made the partnership easier than he thought it could be

Pullin, a snowboarder for many seasons By Australian Associated Press With parents who owned a ski store in the foothills of Victoria’s Mt Buller, Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin had a handy head come from the world of winter sports. He coupled that with a powerful riding style, calm demeanour and Formula One race tactics to become one of the pre-eminent snowboard cross exponents on the planet. The 32-year-old from Mansfield, who died on the Gold Coast on Wednesday after drowning in a spear-fishing accident, was part of the new breed of Australian winter sports stars. Pictured: Pullin with Rummi, the puppy he distributed to his longterm partner Following on from the likes of Steven Bradbury and Alisa Camplin, who famously secured Australia’s first Winter Olympics gold medals within 48 hours of each other in 2002, Pullin too would often function as last man standing. But in a sport frequently described as motocross on snow, that he actually left as little as that he could to chance. He excelled in drafting; patiently riding the icy course full of banked turns and jumps before executing daring overtaking manoeuvres when that he deemed enough time right. His strategic approach helped net him nine World Cup gold medals and two world championships. Between 2011 and 2013, that he dominated the circuit and appeared to make a crap shoot predictable. But in a hobby that can see six racers sometimes jostle in corridors as narrow as 10 metres, you can find always going to be bumps as you go along. Unfortunately for Pullin, his came at the Winter Olympics. A relative not known at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, Pullin fleetingly captured the country’s attention when he qualified first for the head-to-head racing before crashing out in his heat. Four years on and with two world championships under his belt, that he was Australia’s flag-bearer and favourite at the Sochi Games. Pullin won gold medals at the 2011 and 2013 World Championships and represented Australia at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, where that he was the flag bearer It ended in a misty haze on the Rosa Khutor course where that he was eradicated in the quarter-finals. In 2018, his rough ride viewed when that he went completely to the decider in South Korea, only to finish sixth as teammate Jarryd Hughes snatched silver. While results thinned out following the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, that he battled on and have been competing on the World Cup circuit as recently as March in Europe. Home-schooled on a yacht as a child along with his sister Emma as his parents sailed the world between snow seasons, the guitar-loving surfer had something of alternate upbringing, but that he told AAP in 2011 it made him. ‘At three to four, I would be taking a dinghy into the beach by myself. There was never that protection. We learned to be independent. We got taught the right way to do things,’ that he said. ‘So when I started going overseas (at age of 15 by himself to snowboard), it was not a big deal. ‘I knew it was a present; a real opportunity.’

He said Ms Vlug’s chilled nature and laidback qualities made the partnership easier than he thought it could be, given some of his colleagues had warned him of the difficulties related to long distance relationships.

‘We’re actually quite different. It’s fine. I enjoy the simplicity of that, and maybe not overthinking it. Today it’s fine, and we’ll see what tomorrow’s like. Nothing ever seems too hard. It’s what we would like,’ that he said.

Ms Vlug agreed, and said it made them value their time together more.

‘We can just go and do fun adventure stuff. It’s probably my favourite thing about us. If you didn’t have that, what would you do together?

‘Alex also breaks out in song and dance all the time. He has an guitar and a couple of of acoustic guitars which he’ll just randomly rock out and start singing at the top of his lungs and dancing like crazy. It’s really fun to watch.’

World champion snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin (pictured along with his girlfriend Ellidy Vlug) drowned while spearfishing on the Gold Coast

He would write and perform their own original songs and explained music have been a lifelong passion

Australia’s Alex Pullin (front) carries the national flag as he leads his team into the opening ceremony for the XXII Olympic Winter Games in 2014

The 27-year-old was at the beach on Wednesday when Pullin’s body was dragged to shore.

Pullin was still at the height of his career and pursuing his love of music, performing live gigs throughout Queensland.

He would write and perform his own original songs and explained music had been a lifelong passion.

‘Music has been a big part of my life. From listening to my mum play guitar and sing when I was a young child to writing albums and playing at music festivals in Australia,’ he explained on his personal web log.

‘These days, I recently love writing new music and playing most of the instruments myself, to just challenge my skills and see what I can develop.’

The couple lived a minimal key life on the Gold Coast and Pullin was pursuing his passion for music

An on-duty lifeguard then came out on a jet-ski and hauled Pullin to the beach with the help of surfers

Pullin was Australia’s flag bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics, the next time that he represented his country at the highest level

Just two weeks ago Pullin shared footage of himself diving and spear fishing in Gold Coast waters.

‘Unreal day in the ocean, whales singing & breaching around us all,’ that he wrote. ‘Hanging with great people plus bringing plenty of catch the week.’

The champion snowboarder created history in 2012 when that he became the initial Australian cold temperatures sport athlete to defend a World Championship title.

He was awarded Athlete of the Year that season by Ski and Snowboard Australia adhering to a successful campaign on the international circuit.

By the 2017/2018 season, that he was still at his peak and won double gold at the World Cup in Argentina, only to become Australia’s most readily useful performing athlete yet again in 2019 when he placed ninth at the Snowboard Cross World Championships.

While he’d dreamt of competing as a snowboarder since that he was just eight years of age, surfing and being in the ocean was always his 2nd passion. Pro surfer Kelly Slater has forever been one of his idols.

Ms Vlug was waiting on the beach when Pullin’s human anatomy was pulled to shore on Wednesday

Divers on Palm Beach on Wednesday when Pullin drowned while spearfishing

Pullin (left) was an experienced free diver and was fishing by himself when that he drowned

He began skiing just three years old, encouraged by his parents who owned and ran a ski/snowboard shop in Mansfield, Victoria, where he came to be.

Pullin spent every off season in the water, much more so after relocating to the Gold Coast along with his partner.

‘I was so attracted to competing from a young age. My dad and I used to race to every thing,’ that he wrote on his personal website.

‘The nearest tree or racing home on our bikes. It became 2nd nature to test myself that way.

‘Racing to me is such a pure form of competition, without judging, its all down to who crosses the line first. An average speed of 70km/h and tops of 100km/h.

He lately competed in a World Cup event in Sierra Nevada, Spain, before the coronavirus pandemic turn off international competition.

Australian sportsman Wendell Sailor light emitting diode tributes to Pullin after word spread on Wednesday.

‘I can’t believe this terrible news – one of the nicest humans I’ve ever met – very sad news,’ Sailor wrote.

Just two weeks ago Pullin shared footage of himself diving and spear fishing in Gold Coast waters

He most recently competed in a World Cup event in Sierra Nevada, Spain, prior to the coronavirus pandemic shut down international competition