Girlfriend, 40, of former Texas Lt. Gov David Dewhurst, 74, accused of breaking his ribs in row

The girlfriend of former TexasLt Gov David Dewhurst stands accused of breaking his ribs by kicking him throughout one of 2 ferocious rows, district attorneys statedWednesday

Leslie Ann Caron, 40, was billed with injury to a senior citizen, a third-degree felony inTexas She is additionally accused of damaging and also attacking him throughout a 2nd debate.

Dewhurst, 74, called Houston authorities Tuesday when X-rays verified his injuries, stated Mary McFaden, the department principal of household criminal regulation at the Harris County District Attorney’sOffice

Caron was scheduled on $10,000 bond. McFaden stated the fees may have been a violation if Dewhurst had actually been under the age of 65, yet that the fees rose to a felony due to the fact that of the age of the claimed sufferer.

Caron presumably kicked Dewhurst on May 13 throughout a debate over him not calling a company companion. She presumably damaged and also attacked him throughout an additional debate a couple of days later on, according to district attorneys.

Caron made complaints that Dewhurst had actually literally harmed her in the past yet authorities can not confirm those cases, stated Dane Schiller, a representative for the area lawyer’s workplace.

It was not promptly clear whether Caron had a lawyer.

Approached by Houston tv terminal KTRK on Wednesday, Dewhurst stated he was doing OKAY yet decreased more remark.

Dewhurst offered 12 years as lieutenant prior to shedding his proposal for a 4th term in2014 He additionally competed UNITED STATE Senate in 2012 yet shed in a main overflow to Ted Cruz.

Dewhurst was an effective ally of Rick Perry, that was after that the Texas guv.

Together they pressed with a business-friendly schedule in the Legislature that they asserted drove a flourishing Texas economic situation, preparing for Perry’s fell short advocate the WhiteHouse

A court hearing was set up for Thursday.